Price Alert: Shares of Alset EHome (AEI) Trade 9.63% Higher at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Alset EHome International Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 9.63% Monday.

As of 11:46:35 est, Alset EHome is currently sitting at $0.58 and has risen $0.0482 per share.

Alset EHome has moved 56.99% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 10.25% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Alset EHome visit the company profile.

About Alset EHome International Inc

Alset EHome International Inc. is a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea. The Company's vision is to accelerate sustainable healthy living. The Company's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem, encompassing housing, transport, energy, alternative healthy food and biohealth products.

To get more information on Alset EHome International Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Alset EHome International Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles