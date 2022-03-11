Price Alert: Shares of Alnylam (ALNY) Trade 2.47% Lower at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALNY - Market Data & News Trade

Today Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is trading 2.47% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:42:45 est, was $155.39. Alnylam has fallen $3.97 over the previous day’s close.

249,548 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Alnylam has moved YTD 5.32%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its 'Alnylam P5x25' strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

