Shares of AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) lost 6.08% Monday.

As of 11:47:49 est, AlloVir is currently sitting at $8.02 and has fallen $0.52 per share.

AlloVir has moved 0.59% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 33.93% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

