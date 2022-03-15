Price Alert: Shares of Alleghany (Y) Trade 2.99% Higher at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange Y - Market Data & News Trade

Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) has gained $19.425 (2.99%) and is currently sitting at $666.35, as of 12:20:26 est on March 15.

24,611 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 4.53% over the last 5 days and shares fell 4.78% over the last 30 days.

Alleghany anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Alleghany Corp.

Alleghany Corporation creates value through owning and supporting its operating subsidiaries and managing investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages including property, casualty, professional liability and directors' and officers' liability; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and manages a diverse portfolio of non-financial businesses.

