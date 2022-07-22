Price Alert: Shares of Align, (ALGN) Trade 6.68% Lower at Midday July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALGN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) are down 6.68% Friday.

As of 11:46:21 est, Align, sits at $265.18 and dropped $18.995 so far today.

Align, has moved 23.42% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 56.75% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, its integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

