Price Alert: Shares of Alcoa (AA) Trade 5.86% Lower at Midday June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AA - Market Data & News Trade

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares are down 5.86%, or $2.865 per share, as on 11:46:01 est today. Since opening the day at $47.98, 3,242,243 shares of Alcoa have been traded today and the stock has moved between $48.80 and $46.00.

Already the company is down 17.69%.

Alcoa anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-14.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Alcoa visit the company profile.

About Alcoa Corp

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

To get more information on Alcoa Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Alcoa Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles