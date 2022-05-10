Price Alert: Shares of Akouos (AKUS) Trade 10.15% Higher at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AKUS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Akouos Inc (NASDAQ: AKUS) is trading 10.15% up.

The latest price, as of 11:44:23 est, was $3.09. Akouos has risen $0.28 in trading today.

48,120 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Akouos has moved YTD 67.53%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Akouos Inc

Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.

