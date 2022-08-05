Price Alert: Shares of Akero (AKRO) Trade 10.95% Higher at Midday August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AKRO - Market Data & News Trade

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) shares moved 10.95%, or $1.275 per share, as on 11:46:07 est today. Opening the day at $12.96, 72,897 shares of Akero exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $12.96 and $12.25.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 39.53%.

Akero expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Akero Therapeutics Inc

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for NASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco.

