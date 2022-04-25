Price Alert: Shares of Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Trade 1.83% Lower at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APD - Market Data & News Trade

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) shares are down 1.83%, or $4.455 per share, as on 11:48:25 est today. Opening the day at $242.22, 451,779 shares of Air Products & Chemicals exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $244.34 and $237.66.

This year the company is down 19.65%.

Air Products & Chemicals expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition. The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products’ higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world.

