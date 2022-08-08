Price Alert: Shares of Agilon Health (AGL) Trade 7.09% Higher at Midday August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGL - Market Data & News Trade

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) has risen $1.815 (7.09%) and sits at $27.33, as of 11:46:19 est on August 8.

955,097 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 2.24% over the last 5 days and shares lost 4.16% over the last 30 days.

Agilon Health is set to release earnings on 2022-10-27.

About Agilon Health Inc

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by its purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed the company to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

