Price Alert: Shares of AgeX (AGE) Trade 3.08% Lower at Midday March 21

Today AgeX Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: AGE) is trading 3.08% down.

The latest price, as of 11:45:34 est, was $0.81. AgeX has fallen $0.0259 over the previous day’s close.

10,037 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, AgeX has a YTD change of 22.94%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-31.

About AgeX Therapeutics Inc

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. iis focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem® and UniverCyte™ manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly-defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a variety of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX's revolutionary longevity platform induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR™) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AgeX is developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan and is seeking opportunities to establish licensing and collaboration agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms.

