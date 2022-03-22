Price Alert: Shares of Aerocentury (ACY) Trade 3.16% Lower at Midday March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACY - Market Data & News

Shares of Aerocentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) moved 3.16% Tuesday.

As of 11:44:37 est, Aerocentury sits at $2.76 and has fallen $0.09 per share in trading so far.

Aerocentury has moved 31.33% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 76.13% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Aerocentury visit the company profile.

About Aerocentury Corp.

AeroCentury is an aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional aircraft and engines utilizing triple net leases. The Company’s aircraft and engines are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.

To get more information on Aerocentury Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aerocentury Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles