Price Alert: Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Trade 8.92% Lower at Midday June 10

Today Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) is trading 8.92% down.

The latest price, as of 12:15:48 est, was $97.95. Advanced Drainage Systems has fallen $9.615 in trading today.

343,591 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Advanced Drainage Systems has moved YTD 20.77%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers.

