Price Alert: Shares of Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Trade 2.69% Higher at Midday May 12

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares are up 2.69%, or $2.1 per share, as on 11:44:42 est today. After Opening the Day at $77.55, 18,912 shares of Addus HomeCare have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $80.78 and $77.18.

Already the company has moved YTD 16.53%.

Addus HomeCare expects its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

About Addus HomeCare Corporation

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 212 locations across 22 states.

