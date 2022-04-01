Price Alert: Shares of Adaptimmune (ADAP) Trade 2.43% Higher at Midday April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADAP - Market Data & News Trade

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) has climbed $0.05 (2.43%) and is currently sitting at $2.11, as of 11:39:03 est on April 1.

159,473 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 5.94% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 14.52% over the last 30 days.

Adaptimmune is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Adaptimmune visit the company profile.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

To get more information on Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles