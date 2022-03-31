Price Alert: Shares of AdaptHealth (AHCO) Trade 2.69% Lower at Midday March 31

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares lost 2.69%, or $0.455 per share, as on 11:45:16 est today. After Opening the Day at $16.82, 96,466 shares of AdaptHealth have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $17.11 and $16.45.

Already the company has a YTD change of 30.87%.

AdaptHealth anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About AdaptHealth Corp

AdaptHealth is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 1.8 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 269 locations in 41 states.

