Price Alert: Shares of Aclaris (ACRS) Trade 6.08% Higher at Midday June 17

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares climbed 6.08%, or $0.9 per share, as on 11:45:02 est today. Since opening the day at $14.95, 195,386 shares of Aclaris have been traded today and the stock has moved between $15.74 and $14.86.

This year the company is up 1.79%.

Aclaris is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

