Price Alert: Shares of Accuray (ARAY) Trade 3.17% Higher at Midday March 24

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares climbed 3.17%, or $0.1 per share, as on 11:48:02 est today. Since opening at $3.21, 243,865 shares of Accuray have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $3.31 and $3.19.

This year the company has moved YTD 33.75%.

Accuray is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Accuray Inc

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. The company invents unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. Accuray is dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as they partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

