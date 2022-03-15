Price Alert: Shares of Abeona (ABEO) Trade 7.48% Lower at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABEO - Market Data & News Trade

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) has fallen $0.021 (7.48%) and sits at $0.26, as of 11:45:48 est on March 15.

607,474 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 1.51% over the last 5 days and shares gained 14.79% over the last 30 days.

Abeona expects its next earnings on 2022-03-23.

About Abeona Therapeutics Inc

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeona's clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Company's portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Abeona's novel, next-generation AIM™ capsids have shown potential to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona's fully functional, gene and cell therapy GMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies.

