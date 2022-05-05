Price Alert: Shares of AbCellera (ABCL) Trade 8.33% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABCL - Market Data & News Trade

Today AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) is trading 8.33% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:45:43 est, was $7.61. AbCellera has moved $0.69 in trading today.

467,046 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, AbCellera has a YTD change of 42.10%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

