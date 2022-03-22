Financial Markets by TradingView

Price Alert: Shares of 9F (JFU) Trade 2.53% Higher at Midday March 22

9F Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: JFU) has gained $0.021 (2.53%) and sits at $0.85, as of 12:01:00 est on March 22.

53,747 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 3.78% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 29.66% over the last 30 days.

9F is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About 9F Inc - ADR

9F Inc. is an internet technology company that focuses on providing technology services to financing and consumption industries in China and overseas, including fintech technology services to financial institution partners, online wealth management technology services, e-commerce services as well as overseas expansion of its consumer financing technology services in Southeast Asian countries.

