Price Alert: Shares of 3D Systems (DDD) Trade 2.88% Lower at Midday April 7

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) has lost $0.45 (2.88%) and sits at $15.20, as of 11:56:13 est on April 7.

471,800 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 8.26% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 8.23% over the last 30 days.

3D Systems anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About 3D Systems Corp.

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, it brings innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering its customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to its unique offering of hardware, software, materials and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of its application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in Healthcare and Industrial markets such as Medical and Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Durable Goods.

