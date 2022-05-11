Price Alert: Shares of 36Kr (KRKR) Trade 3.86% Higher at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRKR - Market Data & News Trade

36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: KRKR) has gained $0.0282 (3.86%) and is currently sitting at $0.76, as of 11:39:51 est on May 11.

13,395 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 17.53% over the last 5 days and shares lost 33.65% over the last 30 days.

36Kr is set to release earnings on 2022-05-31.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc - ADR

36Kr is a leading brand and pioneering platform committed to serving China's new economy participants, with a mission to empower new economy participants to step up to a higher level, connect and serve new economy communities including start-ups, TMT giants, traditional enterprises, institutional investors, local governments, and individual users, accelerate the sharing and exchange of information, talent, capital and technology, and drive a rapid, stable, and sustainable development of the new economy sectors. 36Kr's business is mainly divided into three segments: online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services. Since it was founded 10 years ago, 36Kr has established an enterprise database covering more than 840,000 companies, and served thousands of customers.

