Price Alert: Shares of 1st Source (SRCE) Trade 2.40% Lower at Midday March 18

Today 1st Source Corp. (NASDAQ: SRCE) is trading 2.40% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:09:45 est, was $48.27. 1st Source dropped $1.19 in trading today.

35,044 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, 1st Source has moved YTD 0.49%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About 1st Source Corp.

Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves.

