Presidio Property Trust Inc - Class A (SQFT) gains 0.9850% for June 24

Presidio Property Trust Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SQFT) shares gained 0.9850% to end trading Thursday at $4.10 per share - a net change of $0.04. Shares traded between $4.17 and $4.03 throughout the day.

About Presidio Property Trust Inc - Class A

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT. the company has interests in approximately 120 model home properties in six states, with the majority located in Texas and Florida, which are leased back to homebuilders on a triple-net basis. Its commercial real estate portfolio consists of approximately 1.1 million square feet comprised of 15 properties: ten office properties, one industrial property and four retail properties. Its commercial portfolio is located in Southern California, Colorado, and North Dakota, and the company is currently considering new commercial property acquisitions in a variety of additional markets across the United States. Its commercial property tenant base is diversified, which helps limit its exposure to any single industry in which its tenants operate. This geographical clustering of its real estate portfolio enables us to minimize operating costs and leverage efficiencies by managing a number of properties utilizing minimal overhead and staff.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

