Preformed Line Products (PLPC) falls 0.82% to Close at $67.56 on September 10

Preformed Line Products Co. (NASDAQ: PLPC) shares fell 0.82%, or $0.56 per share, to close Friday at $67.56. After opening the day at $68.34, shares of Preformed Line Products fluctuated between $68.83 and $67.56. 3,117 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 5,053. Friday's activity brought Preformed Line Products’s market cap to $331,487,126.

Preformed Line Products is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio..

About Preformed Line Products Co.

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of products and services used to construct and maintain overhead and underground networks. The company operates in several critical infrastructure industries, including electric power, telecommunications, broadband, and renewable energy, among others. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, PLP has two domestic manufacturing facilities, eighteen foreign subsidiaries, and a global network of more than 3,000 employees.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

