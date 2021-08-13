Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) (PFBC) falls 1.26% to Close at $60.22 on August 12

Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) (NASDAQ: PFBC) shares fell 1.26%, or $0.77 per share, to close Thursday at $60.22. After opening the day at $61.32, shares of Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) fluctuated between $61.32 and $60.19. 33,225 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 47,735. Thursday's activity brought Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA)’s market cap to $794,241,580.

Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) is headquartered in Los Angeles, California..

About Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA)

Preferred Bank (the 'Bank') is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer