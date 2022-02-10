Precision (DTIL) falls 3.40% in Active Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DTIL - Market Data & News Trade

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL), a Durham, North Carolina, company, fell to close at $4.83 Thursday after losing $0.17 (3.40%) on volume of 671,251 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.20 to a low of $4.73 while Precision’s market cap now stands at $293,506,093.

About Precision Biosciences Inc

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple 'off-the-shelf' CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

