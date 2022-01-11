Precision Drilling (PDS) falls 2.13% on Strong Volume January 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Precision Drilling Corp Inc’s (NYSE: PDS) stock fell $0.88, accounting for a 2.13% decrease. Precision Drilling opened at $41.30 before trading between $41.94 and $39.00 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Precision Drilling’s market cap fall to $537,764,859 on 61,356 shares -above their 30-day average of 55,435.

About Precision Drilling Corp

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as 'Alpha' that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment and directional drilling services all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel. Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'PD' and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'PDS'.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

