Precipio (PRPO) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for July 25

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) has already climbed $0.12 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.17, Precipio has moved 10.26% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 0.85% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Precipio investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:12:10 est.

About Precipio Inc

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide, as well as proprietary products that serve laboratories worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment such as the Yale School of Medicine, Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

