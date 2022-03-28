Precigen (PGEN) Loses 3.40% on March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PGEN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) are down 3.40% Monday.

As of 12:11:09 est, Precigen is currently sitting at $2.00 and dropped $0.07 per share.

Precigen has moved 6.79% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 44.47% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Precigen Inc

Precigen is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in its core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The Company's technologies enable to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization.

