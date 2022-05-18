Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Falls 8.13% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRAX - Market Data & News Trade

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX) has lost $0.89 (8.13%) and is currently sitting at $10.02, as of 12:05:25 est on May 18.

75,358 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 18.89% over the last 5 days and shares gained 26.74% over the last 30 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Praxis Precision Medicines Inc

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

