PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) gains 0.0180% for June 15

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) shares gained 0.0180% to end trading Tuesday at $168.13 per share - a net change of $0.03. Shares traded between $168.94 and $167.66 throughout the day.

About PRA Health Sciences Inc

PRA is one of the world's leading global contract research organizations by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA's global clinical development platform includes more than 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East and more than 18,100 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 4,200 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 100 drugs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

