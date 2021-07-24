PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) gains 1.51% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPG - Market Data & News Trade

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) shares gained 1.51%, or $2.42 per share, to close Friday at $162.92. After opening the day at $161.52, shares of PPG Industries, fluctuated between $163.41 and $161.22. 1,156,465 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,278,141. Friday's activity brought PPG Industries,’s market cap to $38,670,134,014.

PPG Industries, is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 47,300 people.

About PPG Industries, Inc.

PPG works every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that its customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, it solves its customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, it operates and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. It serves customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

