PowerFleet (PWFL) falls 6.91% for January 10

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) shares fell 6.91%, or $0.34 per share, to close Monday at $4.58. After opening the day at $4.78, shares of PowerFleet fluctuated between $4.78 and $4.49. 140,351 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 373,019. Monday's activity brought PowerFleet’s market cap to $164,665,235.

About PowerFleet Inc

PowerFleet® Inc. is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Its offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator.

Visit PowerFleet Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on PowerFleet Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: PowerFleet Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021