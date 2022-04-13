PowerFleet (PWFL) Drops 2.03% on April 13

Shares of PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) are down 2.03% Wednesday.

As of 12:11:34 est, PowerFleet is currently sitting at $2.89 and has moved $0.06 so far today.

PowerFleet has moved 1.72% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 37.55% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About PowerFleet Inc

PowerFleet® Inc. is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Its offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator.

