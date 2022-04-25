PowerFleet (PWFL) Climbs 3.86% on April 25

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) shares are up 3.86%, or $0.11 per share, as on 12:18:44 est today. After Opening the Day at $2.85, 55,479 shares of PowerFleet exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $2.98 and $2.85.

This year the company has moved YTD 39.87%.

PowerFleet is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About PowerFleet Inc

PowerFleet® Inc. is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Its offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator.

