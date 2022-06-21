Powerbridge Co (PBTS) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBTS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 21.

Ahead of the market's open, Powerbridge Co stock has climbed 8.57% from the previous session’s close.

Powerbridge Co fell $0.07 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:21:31 est.

About Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. is a provider of software applications and technology solutions and services to corporate and government customers primarily located in China. Founded in 1997, Powerbridge pioneered global trade software applications with a vision to make global trade operations easier for customers. Since inception, Powerbridge has continued to innovate and deliver solutions and services to address the changing needs of thousands of customers. Powerbridge's mission is to make global trade easier by empowering all players in the ecosystem.

