Power Integrations (POWI) falls 4.73% on Moderate Volume January 27

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) shares fell 4.73%, or $3.74 per share, to close Thursday at $75.37. After opening the day at $80.10, shares of Power Integrations fluctuated between $80.78 and $75.02. 383,161 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 432,636. Thursday's activity brought Power Integrations’s market cap to $4,547,199,098.

Power Integrations is headquartered in San Jose, California..

About Power Integrations Inc.

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

