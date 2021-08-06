Powell Industries, (POWL) falls 4.12% to Close at $26.55 on August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POWL - Market Data & News Trade

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a Houston, Texas, company, fell to close at $26.55 Thursday after losing $1.14 (4.12%) on volume of 71,127 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $28.31 to a low of $26.55 while Powell Industries,’s market cap now stands at $310,413,918.

About Powell Industries, Inc.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

