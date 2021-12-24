PotlatchDeltic (PCH) falls 0.96% in Light Trading on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCH - Market Data & News Trade

PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ: PCH) shares fell 0.96%, or $0.55 per share, to close Thursday at $56.58. After opening the day at $57.19, shares of PotlatchDeltic fluctuated between $57.91 and $56.21. 290,172 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 459,757. Thursday's activity brought PotlatchDeltic’s market cap to $3,796,557,945.

PotlatchDeltic is headquartered in Spokane, Washington..

About PotlatchDeltic Corp

PotlatchDeltic is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

