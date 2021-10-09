PotlatchDeltic (PCH) falls 0.04% on Moderate Volume October 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCH - Market Data & News Trade

PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ: PCH) shares fell 0.04%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $51.92. After opening the day at $52.00, shares of PotlatchDeltic fluctuated between $52.52 and $51.78. 289,199 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 415,518. Friday's activity brought PotlatchDeltic’s market cap to $3,480,992,807.

PotlatchDeltic is headquartered in Spokane, Washington..

About PotlatchDeltic Corp

PotlatchDeltic is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

The Daily Fix

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

