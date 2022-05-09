Postal Realty Cls A (PSTL) Falls 3.33% for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSTL - Market Data & News Trade

Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A (NYSE:PSTL) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 3.33% to $15.96 on May 9.

119,209 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 91,419 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 15.52% so far in 2022.

Postal Realty Cls A shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Postal Realty Cls A visit the company profile.

About Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

To get more information on Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering