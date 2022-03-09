Poshmark (POSH) Gains 4.43% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POSH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Poshmark Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: POSH) moved 4.43% Wednesday.

As of 12:14:22 est, Poshmark is currently sitting at $13.25 and has risen $0.56 so far today.

Poshmark has moved 17.39% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 25.78% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-22.

About Poshmark Inc - Class A

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and fun. Its community of more than 70 million registered users across the U.S. and Canada is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption.

