Poshmark (POSH) falls 8.60% to Close at $14.46 on February 18

Poshmark Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: POSH) shares fell 8.60%, or $1.36 per share, to close Friday at $14.46. After opening the day at $15.82, shares of Poshmark fluctuated between $15.95 and $14.35. 997,124 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 930,426. Friday's activity brought Poshmark’s market cap to $682,651,235.

About Poshmark Inc - Class A

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and fun. Its community of more than 70 million registered users across the U.S. and Canada is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

