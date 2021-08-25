Poseida (PSTX) falls 2.58% to Close at $8.70 on August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSTX - Market Data & News Trade

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTX) shares fell 2.58%, or $0.23 per share, to close Tuesday at $8.70. After opening the day at $8.91, shares of Poseida fluctuated between $9.06 and $8.64. 92,635 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 114,405. Tuesday's activity brought Poseida’s market cap to $542,345,794.

Poseida is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Poseida Therapeutics Inc

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing its proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. Poseida has discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on its core proprietary platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ site-specific gene editing system and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Its core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable Poseida Therapeutics to engineer its wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

