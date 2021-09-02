Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) falls 0.58% to Close at $24.07 on September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTMN - Market Data & News Trade

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ: PTMN) shares fell 0.58%, or $0.14 per share, to close Wednesday at $24.07. After opening the day at $24.18, shares of Portman Ridge Finance fluctuated between $24.22 and $23.88. 49,093 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 36,963. Wednesday's activity brought Portman Ridge Finance’s market cap to $2,196,557,049.

Portman Ridge Finance is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Portman Ridge Finance Corp

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge's middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

