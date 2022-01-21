Portland General Electric Co (POR) falls 0.70% to Close at $52.76 on January 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Portland General Electric Co Inc’s (NYSE: POR) stock fell $0.37, accounting for a 0.70% decrease. Portland General Electric Co opened at $53.09 before trading between $53.74 and $52.72 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Portland General Electric Co’s market cap fall to $4,717,251,182 on 356,749 shares -below their 30-day average of 393,602.

About Portland General Electric Co

Portland General Electric is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

