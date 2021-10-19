Portage (PRTG) falls 3.66% on Moderate Volume October 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRTG - Market Data & News Trade

Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PRTG) shares fell 3.66%, or $0.76 per share, to close Monday at $20.03. After opening the day at $20.39, shares of Portage fluctuated between $21.49 and $19.88. 7,573 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 16,615. Monday's activity brought Portage’s market cap to $266,924,046.

About Portage Biotech Inc

Portage Biotech Inc. is a unique entity in the world of biotechnology, catalyzing R&D to produce more quality clinical programs and maximize potential returns.

