Population Health Co (PHIC) falls 0.21% to Close at $9.74 on September 22

Population Health Investment Co Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: PHIC) shares fell 0.21%, or $0.02 per share, to close Wednesday at $9.74. After opening the day at $9.75, shares of Population Health Co fluctuated between $9.75 and $9.72. 4,715 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 30,614. Wednesday's activity brought Population Health Co’s market cap to $168,015,000.

About Population Health Investment Co Inc - Class A

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, sector, or geographic region, it intends to focus on companies or divisions of companies in the healthcare industry, and in particular the therapeutics sector, in the United States and other developed countries.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

